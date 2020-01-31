First American Trust FSB Raises Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,022 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.4% of First American Trust FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,525,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,640,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,601 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 26.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,977,787 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $332,821,000 after acquiring an additional 821,189 shares during the period. Milestone Resources Group Ltd acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,476,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 8,771.1% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 569,791 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 563,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,695,340 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $141,849,000 after purchasing an additional 474,836 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

NYSE:ABT traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.16. 388,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,396,395. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $157.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $71.14 and a twelve month high of $92.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.47 and its 200-day moving average is $84.93.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Citigroup cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.57.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,885,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.