First American Trust FSB Raises Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,070 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises approximately 1.6% of First American Trust FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 260,190 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $19,330,000 after buying an additional 83,291 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,032,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $225,270,000 after buying an additional 461,366 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 78,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 37,037 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.47. 5,394,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,110,233. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $91.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $64.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen set a $76.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.43.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,605,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,338,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 427,786 shares of company stock valued at $31,726,338 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

