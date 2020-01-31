First American Trust FSB Sells 1,342 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

First American Trust FSB cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 32,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 333,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,779,000 after acquiring an additional 10,264 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

NYSE:LLY traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.58. 328,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,360,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $143.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.51.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 107.99% and a net margin of 35.10%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.49%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 10,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $1,208,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,210,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,247,974,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,590,504 shares of company stock valued at $198,037,912. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

