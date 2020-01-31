First American Trust FSB Sells 13,934 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First American Trust FSB lessened its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,934 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,460,000. Natixis raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 21,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,025,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000.

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,745,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,604,235. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.13. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $81.72 and a one year high of $96.15.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

