First American Trust FSB Sells 28,299 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

First American Trust FSB decreased its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 61.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,299 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CB. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 16,091,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,597,802,000 after buying an additional 1,558,674 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 688.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 668,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,903,000 after purchasing an additional 583,559 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3,862.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 552,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,214,000 after purchasing an additional 538,672 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,710,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,077,000 after purchasing an additional 362,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,141,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,942,000 after purchasing an additional 279,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CB. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.92.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 157,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total transaction of $24,226,094.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,155,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,290,312.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $264,163.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,100,081.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,598 shares of company stock worth $27,083,603. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $2.38 on Friday, reaching $151.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,514,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,870. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chubb Ltd has a 1 year low of $128.58 and a 1 year high of $162.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.06. Chubb had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

