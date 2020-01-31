First American Trust FSB Takes $2.85 Million Position in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

First American Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 52,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,029,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,482,000 after purchasing an additional 376,343 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the 4th quarter valued at $730,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 758.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 705,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,051,000 after purchasing an additional 623,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the 4th quarter valued at $20,371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Brewing alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TAP shares. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. MKM Partners set a $63.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.75.

NYSE:TAP traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.57. The company had a trading volume of 763,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,978. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 52-week low of $49.82 and a 52-week high of $67.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 78.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.