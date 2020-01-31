First Financial Bankshares Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:FFIN)

First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

First Financial Bankshares has a payout ratio of 38.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Financial Bankshares to earn $1.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN traded down $1.03 on Friday, hitting $33.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,577. First Financial Bankshares has a 12 month low of $27.13 and a 12 month high of $36.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.36.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 38.54%. The company had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FFIN shares. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised First Financial Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. BidaskClub downgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 1,500 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.77 per share, with a total value of $52,155.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at $68,635.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 7,100 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $248,571.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 8,900 shares of company stock valued at $310,986. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

