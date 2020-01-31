First Hawaiian Inc Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share (NASDAQ:FHB)

First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for First Hawaiian in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Deer forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Hawaiian’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 32.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $186.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

FHB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 target price on shares of First Hawaiian and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $29.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.37. First Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $29.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHB. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,385,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,823,000 after acquiring an additional 882,612 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,127,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 13.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,466,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,865,000 after acquiring an additional 300,204 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,475,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,042,000. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

