First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $27.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.56 million. First of Long Island had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 10.93%.

NASDAQ FLIC traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.06. 4,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,574. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.65. First of Long Island has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day moving average of $23.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.17%.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

In other First of Long Island news, CEO Michael N. Vittorio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,965.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

