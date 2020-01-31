First Quadrant L P CA Buys 18,242 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,926 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,242 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,517,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,507,848,000 after acquiring an additional 839,300 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,066,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496,113 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 155.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $862,012,000 after acquiring an additional 10,621,798 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,745,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $777,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,457 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at about $444,882,000. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $3,163,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 352,587 shares in the company, valued at $15,933,406.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $564,471.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays raised Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.78.

CSCO traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $46.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,643,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,223,964. The company has a market cap of $199.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.57.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

