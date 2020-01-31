First Quadrant L P CA Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 284.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,694 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 96.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 601.8% in the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,875 shares of company stock worth $2,764,627. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.62. 153,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,666,626. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.49 and a 200 day moving average of $139.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $107.32 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $248.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.77.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

