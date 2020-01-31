First Quadrant L P CA Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

First Quadrant L P CA cut its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 626.9% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.4% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.86.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,411 shares of company stock valued at $12,652,757. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PG traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.29. The company had a trading volume of 846,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,056,699. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.08 and a 1-year high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $308.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

