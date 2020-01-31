First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.101 per share on Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,074,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,605. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.91 and a 12-month high of $60.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.12.

