First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Position Decreased by Lubar & Co. Inc

Lubar & Co. Inc cut its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 610,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,092 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises approximately 44.6% of Lubar & Co. Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Lubar & Co. Inc owned about 0.74% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $36,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 80.1% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 752.8% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 150.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FTSM traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $60.13. 12,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,675. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.12. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.91 and a 12 month high of $60.22.

