First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Acquired by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,536 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers makes up 1.3% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $7,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.2% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,275. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.18. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $36.67.

