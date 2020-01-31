FirstCash Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share (NYSE:FCFS)

FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of FirstCash in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the credit services provider will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FirstCash’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.76 EPS.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

FirstCash stock opened at $87.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.94. FirstCash has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $106.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,912,083 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $691,346,000 after buying an additional 538,136 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the second quarter worth $27,971,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 306.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 266,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,465,000 after acquiring an additional 201,215 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 8.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,365,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,168,000 after acquiring an additional 109,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 85.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,189,000 after acquiring an additional 92,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

