FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its position in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.32% of FirstCash worth $11,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,912,083 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $691,346,000 after acquiring an additional 538,136 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in FirstCash by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,365,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,168,000 after purchasing an additional 109,263 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in FirstCash by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 737,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,612,000 after purchasing an additional 26,444 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in FirstCash by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 511,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,971,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCFS traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,353. FirstCash Inc has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $106.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.87 and its 200-day moving average is $89.94.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

Several analysts have issued reports on FCFS shares. JMP Securities downgraded shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

FirstCash Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

