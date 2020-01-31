Fiserv Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 4,528 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,622% compared to the typical volume of 263 put options.

Fiserv stock opened at $120.48 on Friday. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $81.62 and a 12-month high of $122.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $81.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, EVP Devin Mcgranahan sold 3,500 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total transaction of $406,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,315,327.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $2,964,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,558,569.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,500 shares of company stock valued at $19,741,890 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in Fiserv by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.62.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

