Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FBC. ValuEngine upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

NYSE:FBC opened at $35.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.64. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.93 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 15.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 4.62%.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, major shareholder Mp Thrift Investments L.P. sold 900,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $32,364,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Ciroli bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.35 per share, for a total transaction of $35,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 49.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 71.4% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 61,670 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 25,697 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,678 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 109,690 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

