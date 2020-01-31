FLETA Price Down 7.4% Over Last 7 Days (FLETA)

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. FLETA has a market capitalization of $3.47 million and $530,548.00 worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FLETA has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One FLETA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges including DigiFinex and GDAC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $269.06 or 0.02890936 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010746 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00194604 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00030053 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00122347 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About FLETA

FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,234,423 tokens. FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain. The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain. The official website for FLETA is fleta.io. The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

FLETA Token Trading

FLETA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

