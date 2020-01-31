Flex Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 5,104 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 925% compared to the average daily volume of 498 call options.

FLEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Flex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Flex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

In other news, insider Paul Humphries sold 15,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $203,099.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David P. Bennett sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $240,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,232 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Flex by 181.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $13.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average of $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Flex has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $13.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.84.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Flex had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Flex will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

