FLIP Trading 3.1% Higher This Week (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. FLIP has a market cap of $711,614.00 and approximately $276.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FLIP has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. One FLIP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, BitForex and Liquid.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FLIP Token Profile

FLIP was first traded on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken. The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip.

Buying and Selling FLIP

FLIP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, HitBTC and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

