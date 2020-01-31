Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE:FTK) Short Interest Update

Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE:FTK) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,020,000 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the December 31st total of 5,620,000 shares. Currently, 9.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 378,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.3 days.

Shares of FTK traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.66. 39,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,896. The company has a current ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Flotek Industries has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.52 million, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 3.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average of $2.10.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $21.88 million for the quarter.

In other Flotek Industries news, CEO John Chisholm sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $44,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,110.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 32.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,796,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,257,000 after acquiring an additional 681,679 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 960.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 513,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 465,076 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 1,440.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 385,915 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flotek Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Flotek Industries by 472.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 57,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 47,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Flotek Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

About Flotek Industries

Flotek Industries, Inc provides chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in then United States and internationally. The company designs, develops, manufactures, packs, markets, distributes, and delivers reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities, as well as use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets under the Complex nano-Fluid, Pressure reducing Fluids, and MicroSolv brand names.

