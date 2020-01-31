Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

In other Flowers Foods news, CMO Debo Mukherjee acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $35,227.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $21.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.08. Flowers Foods has a 52 week low of $19.18 and a 52 week high of $24.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.37.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $966.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.50 million. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

