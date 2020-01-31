Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $46.22 million for the quarter.

FFIC traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $19.92. 4,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,386. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.78. Flushing Financial has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $23.75. The firm has a market cap of $551.32 million, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FFIC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Flushing Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Flushing Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

