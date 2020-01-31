FlypMe Trading 5% Higher This Week (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One FlypMe token can currently be bought for about $0.0154 or 0.00000165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FlypMe has a total market cap of $271,670.00 and approximately $435.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FlypMe has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.79 or 0.02959270 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010684 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00193895 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00030147 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00122600 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FlypMe Profile

FlypMe’s launch date was June 6th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling FlypMe

FlypMe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

