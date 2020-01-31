Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) Insider Pedro Abreu Sells 8,040 Shares

Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) insider Pedro Abreu sold 8,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $230,185.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,329,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Pedro Abreu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Forescout Technologies alerts:

On Monday, December 30th, Pedro Abreu sold 8,040 shares of Forescout Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $261,862.80.

On Friday, November 29th, Pedro Abreu sold 8,040 shares of Forescout Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $287,269.20.

On Thursday, November 21st, Pedro Abreu sold 458 shares of Forescout Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $16,112.44.

NASDAQ:FSCT traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.51. 754,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,038. Forescout Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.59 and a 200 day moving average of $34.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.51.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Forescout Technologies had a negative return on equity of 101.79% and a negative net margin of 35.27%. The firm had revenue of $91.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSCT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Forescout Technologies by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,769,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,780,000 after acquiring an additional 876,026 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Forescout Technologies by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,236,000 after acquiring an additional 400,475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Forescout Technologies by 380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 568,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,253,000 after acquiring an additional 450,148 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Forescout Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Forescout Technologies by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,158,000 after acquiring an additional 126,766 shares during the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Forescout Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Forescout Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $44.00 price objective on Forescout Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Macquarie set a $33.00 price objective on Forescout Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on Forescout Technologies from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.30.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Forescout Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forescout Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.