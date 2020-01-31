Fortuna (FOTA) Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Fortuna token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including TOPBTC, HitBTC, IDEX and Kucoin. In the last week, Fortuna has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. Fortuna has a market capitalization of $279,642.00 and approximately $6,262.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fortuna alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $285.82 or 0.03033880 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010614 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00196224 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030250 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00122935 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Fortuna Profile

Fortuna’s launch date was January 27th, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 tokens. The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain. The official message board for Fortuna is medium.com/@Fota. Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fortuna is www.fota.io.

Buying and Selling Fortuna

Fortuna can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, TOPBTC, FCoin, Kucoin, IDAX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fortuna should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fortuna using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fortuna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fortuna and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.