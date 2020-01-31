Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,939 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.22% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $20,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 65.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,095,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,906,000 after purchasing an additional 433,998 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 677,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,512,000 after buying an additional 105,571 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.6% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 636,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,666,000 after buying an additional 95,100 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter worth $32,493,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 525,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 110,530 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $6,859,491.80. Also, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $3,230,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 243,356 shares of company stock valued at $15,312,755. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.66. The company had a trading volume of 13,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,400. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.89 and its 200-day moving average is $59.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.25 and a fifty-two week high of $71.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 24.44%.

A number of analysts recently commented on FBHS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

