Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY) Plans $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1516 per share on Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

BATS FLHY traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $25.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,923 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.28 and its 200-day moving average is $25.92.

