Franklin Liberty Intermediate Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Franklin Liberty Intermediate Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0499 per share on Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from Franklin Liberty Intermediate Municipal Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLMI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.77. The company had a trading volume of 11,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.57. Franklin Liberty Intermediate Municipal Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $24.49 and a one year high of $25.92.

