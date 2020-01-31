Franklin Liberty Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Franklin Liberty Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMB) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0577 per share on Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Franklin Liberty Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

FLMB stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.59. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,014. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.15. Franklin Liberty Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.63 and a 12-month high of $27.66.

