Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.156 per share on Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This is an increase from Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00652.

Shares of FLBL remained flat at $$25.19 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.99.

