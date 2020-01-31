Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1771 per share on Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.65. The stock had a trading volume of 10,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,157. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 52-week low of $92.71 and a 52-week high of $96.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.66.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.