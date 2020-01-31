Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0511 per share on Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.

NYSEARCA:FLCB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.54. The stock had a trading volume of 67,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,206. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.24. Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.95 and a twelve month high of $25.57.

