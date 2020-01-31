Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Analysts expect Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) to report $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Franklin Resources posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Franklin Resources.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

BEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Franklin Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.18.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $26.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.97. Franklin Resources has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $35.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $137,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,273.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 10,287 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.7% in the third quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Bank raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.1% in the third quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 48,540 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.0% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 29,334 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferris Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 8,726 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Resources (BEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.