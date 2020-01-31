Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) was upgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price objective on the closed-end fund’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BEN. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Franklin Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.18.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $26.21 on Thursday. Franklin Resources has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $35.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.67 and its 200-day moving average is $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 20.71%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $137,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,273.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEN. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,209 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

