Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on FSP shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Franklin Street Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Franklin Street Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

FSP stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. Franklin Street Properties has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.97.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $68.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.44 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSP. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $505,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

