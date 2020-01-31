FREE Coin Price Reaches $0.0000 (FREE)

FREE Coin (CURRENCY:FREE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. FREE Coin has a market cap of $806,413.00 and approximately $28,021.00 worth of FREE Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FREE Coin has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One FREE Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Token Store.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $269.26 or 0.02904892 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010781 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00193535 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00030134 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00121455 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FREE Coin Token Profile

FREE Coin’s genesis date was April 5th, 2018. FREE Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,700,200,594,990 tokens. FREE Coin’s official Twitter account is @THE_FREE_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. FREE Coin’s official website is www.FREEcoin.technology.

Buying and Selling FREE Coin

FREE Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FREE Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FREE Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FREE Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

