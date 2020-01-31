Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Upgraded to “Outperform” by National Bank Financial

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) was upgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$9.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$9.50. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on FRU. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Securities raised shares of Freehold Royalties from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Freehold Royalties stock traded down C$0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$7.02. 396,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,276. Freehold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$6.34 and a 52-week high of C$9.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.38.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$33.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$35.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freehold Royalties will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada. It holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 43,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.