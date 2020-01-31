Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.40 ($69.07) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €72.10 ($83.84) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €55.90 ($65.00).

FRA:FRE opened at €46.52 ($54.09) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €49.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €46.38. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 12-month low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a 12-month high of €80.00 ($93.02).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

