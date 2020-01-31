Function X (FX) Price Reaches $0.0779 on Major Exchanges

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded up 36.5% against the dollar. One Function X token can currently be purchased for about $0.0779 or 0.00000829 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a market capitalization of $12.13 million and approximately $3.00 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00046939 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00067657 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,421.86 or 1.00254025 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000741 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00049571 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001461 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000344 BTC.

About Function X

FX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,683,287 tokens. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx.

Buying and Selling Function X

Function X can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

