Fundamentun LLC Boosts Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,582 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.0% of Fundamentun LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 199.5% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 42,512 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,371,000 after buying an additional 28,320 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,661 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 17.6% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 1,800 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 38.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 180,307 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,183,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,516 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on UNH shares. Raymond James upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price target (up previously from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.50.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $9.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $271.82. 2,551,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,732,571. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.50. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $208.07 and a 1-year high of $302.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $268.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total transaction of $300,182.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,531,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,577 shares of company stock worth $6,810,430. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

