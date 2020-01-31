Fundamentun LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fundamentun LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 6.2% of Fundamentun LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period.

IVV stock traded down $5.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $323.70. 3,476,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,566,708. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.64. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $268.92 and a 1-year high of $334.44.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

