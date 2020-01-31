Fundamentun LLC Has $3.29 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Fundamentun LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,624 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Fundamentun LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 20,339 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736,357. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $47.32 and a one year high of $54.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.37.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

