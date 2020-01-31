Fundamentun LLC Raises Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Fundamentun LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,825 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.2% of Fundamentun LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. UBS Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.85. The stock had a trading volume of 26,668,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,507,932. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.64. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.