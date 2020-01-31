Fundamentun LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Fundamentun LLC trimmed its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,243 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for 1.0% of Fundamentun LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Fundamentun LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BOND. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.95. The company had a trading volume of 306 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,103. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $103.43 and a 52 week high of $109.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.49 and a 200-day moving average of $108.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

