Fusion (FSN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.83 Million

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 31st. Over the last week, Fusion has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. Fusion has a total market capitalization of $5.83 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusion token can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00001757 BTC on exchanges including Liquid, Ethfinex, Bibox and Cobinhood.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000247 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8,903.67 or 0.94787244 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

Fusion Profile

FSN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,314,807 tokens. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fusion is fusion.org. Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol.

Buying and Selling Fusion

Fusion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX, Cobinhood, Hotbit, Ethfinex and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

