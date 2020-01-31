FUTURAX (FTXT) Price Up 10.7% Over Last Week

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. In the last week, FUTURAX has traded up 10.7% against the dollar. FUTURAX has a total market capitalization of $5,593.00 and approximately $49,650.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUTURAX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Fatbtc, Hotbit and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006286 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00043732 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00315378 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010696 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001796 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012120 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007666 BTC.

CyberMusic (CYMT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FUTURAX Profile

FUTURAX is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FUTURAX Token Trading

FUTURAX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

