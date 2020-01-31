FuzzBalls (FUZZ) Market Cap Reaches $22,787.00

FuzzBalls (CURRENCY:FUZZ) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. During the last week, FuzzBalls has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. One FuzzBalls coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. FuzzBalls has a market capitalization of $22,787.00 and $24.00 worth of FuzzBalls was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.92 or 0.00762162 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009238 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007179 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00032919 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000504 BTC.

FuzzBalls Coin Profile

FuzzBalls is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2015. FuzzBalls’ total supply is 4,829,945 coins. FuzzBalls’ official Twitter account is @ACryptoMiner. The official website for FuzzBalls is www.fyi-koerier.nl/fuzzballs.htm.

Buying and Selling FuzzBalls

FuzzBalls can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzzBalls directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzzBalls should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FuzzBalls using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

